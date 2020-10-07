Surge in COVID cases | +3 | 678 in a day | 31 victims

(Di mercoledì 7 ottobre 2020) It was the sharpest rise since mid-April, the ministry said. The number of infected including recovered andthus rises to 333,940. The number of newalso rose, to 31 Wednesday from 28 ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Surge COVID

ROME, OCT 7 - Wednesday saw a surge in new COVID cases in Italy with the number rising above 3,000 for the first time in months. There were 3,678 more cases in the last 24 hours, about 1,000 more than ...«Come si può tenere un bambino in macchina con la tosse e la febbre per così tante ore?», protesta una mamma. È quanto avviene in alcuni ospedali milanesi che dispongono del servizio in seguito all’im ...