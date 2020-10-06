Yeedi Launches Premium Robot Vacuum at an Affordable Price in the EU Market

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) Thes are powerful enough to clean up after pets and kids, yet low-key enough to be used during Zoom calls in quiet mode. BERLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/(www..com), a newbrand committed to delivering intelligent floor-cleaning technology for productive people, today announced the launch of its newest products,K650,K700 all-in-one-and-mopin the European. They are designed expressly for young families, millennials and first-time buyers – who often have kids and pets that pose special cleaning challenges.K650 2-in 1oneof the ...