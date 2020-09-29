Il boom di giochi online : i preferiti dagli italiani?TEKKEN 7: Season Pass 4 e nuovo trailerDYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES AL TGS 2020Yakuza: Like a Dragon arriva il 10 novembreRissa per la mascherina alla Coop di Crema : Il video della maxi rissaGoodnight! la buonanotte sexy di Federica PellegriniLa sexy Ludovica Pagani mostra un décolleté che lascia senza fiatoPaolo Conte : Mai voluto andare a Sanremo, odio la competizione!Antonio Dikele Distefano : Nati italiani ma non ci riconoscono, il ...Prime Day torna il 13 e 14 ottobre con grandi offerte

DITO Leverages Whale Cloud' s Telecom Solutions to Expand its Market in the Philippines

NANJING, China, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale Cloud announced today that DITO Telecommunity, the ...

zazoom
Commenta
DITO Leverages Whale Cloud's Telecom Solutions to Expand its Market in the Philippines (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) NANJING, China, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Whale Cloud announced today that DITO Telecommunity, the new major Telecommunications player in the Philippines, has selected Whale Cloud to develop next-generation IT system, setting a solid foundation for the company to Expand the Market in the Philippines. DITO, a joint venture between Udenna Group and China Telecom, is the newest Telecommunications provider in the Philippines. DITO devotes to delivering fixed and mobile services with unparalleled network speed, coverage, and superior customer experience. Besides, DITO plans to fast track the rollout of ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DITO Leverages
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : DITO Leverages DITO Leverages Whale Cloud Telecom