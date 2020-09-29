Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i socialIl mondo di Zexal disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel LinksNVIDIA abilita il Reflex per CoD: Modern Warfare e WarzoneIl boom di giochi online : i preferiti dagli italiani?TEKKEN 7: Season Pass 4 e nuovo trailerDYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES AL TGS 2020Yakuza: Like a Dragon arriva il 10 novembreRissa per la mascherina alla Coop di Crema : Il video della maxi rissaGoodnight! la buonanotte sexy di Federica PellegriniLa sexy Ludovica Pagani mostra un décolleté che lascia senza fiato

Casio to Release EDIFICE Collaboration Model with Honda Racing

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the ...

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the EFS-560HR, the latest Collaboration Model with Honda Racing in the EDIFICE line of high-performance metal chronographs based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." Honda Racing refers to the motor sports activities that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. pursues around the world. The company has been in the spotlight as the supplier of power units to the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One™ team, of which Casio is an official partner. The Collaboration between Honda Racing and EDIFICE, both of which have origins in ...
