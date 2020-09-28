Antonio Dikele Distefano : Nati italiani ma non ci riconoscono, il ...Prime Day torna il 13 e 14 ottobre con grandi offerteGrande Fratello Vip, il topless di Dayane Mello fa impazzire la reteSabrina Salerno : Questo scatto risale a 10 giorni fa... oggi? Freddo!Probiotici e prebiotici: qual'è la differenza?Il presidente dell'Inps si raddoppia lo stipendio con effetto ...Reiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisicoAnimal Crossing: New Horizons nuovo DLCTorna su Rete4 Dalla parte degli animaliLG VELVET REGALA IL DUAL SCREEN!

G20 | il summit di novembre sarà virtuale in Arabia Saudita

ANSA, - RYAD, 28 SET - A causa della pandemia il prossimo vertice del G20 previsto per novembre si ...

G20: il summit di novembre sarà virtuale in Arabia Saudita (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) ANSA, - RYAD, 28 SET - A causa della pandemia il prossimo vertice del G20 previsto per novembre si terrà virtualmente, in videoconferenza, in Arabia Saudita. Lo ha annunciato oggi Riad. Da marzo tutte ...
A causa della pandemia il prossimo vertice del G20 previsto per novembre si terrà virtualmente, in videoconferenza, in Arabia Saudita. Lo ha annunciato oggi Riad. Da marzo tutte le riunioni del G20 so ...
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually, under the theme of 'Realizing opportunities of the 21st Century for all'
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 G20 Leaders' Summit will be held virtually on November 21 – 22 and will be chaired by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The G ...
