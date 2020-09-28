G20: il summit di novembre sarà virtuale in Arabia Saudita (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) ANSA, - RYAD, 28 SET - A causa della pandemia il prossimo vertice del G20 previsto per novembre si terrà virtualmente, in videoconferenza, in Arabia Saudita. Lo ha annunciato oggi Riad. Da marzo tutte ... Leggi su corrieredellosport
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually - under the theme of 'Realizing opportunities of the 21st Century for all'
G20 Salute - il ministro Guerini : "Il summit? Lodi ha le carte per fare la storia"
A causa della pandemia il prossimo vertice del G20 previsto per novembre si terrà virtualmente, in videoconferenza, in Arabia Saudita. Lo ha annunciato oggi Riad. Da marzo tutte le riunioni del G20 so ...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 G20 Leaders' Summit will be held virtually on November 21 – 22 and will be chaired by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The G ...
