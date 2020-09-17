ITF unveils a historic rebrand of Fed Cup, as the global women's team tournament is renamed the 'Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas' (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The ITF has today announced that Fed Cup, the women's world cup of tennis, has been renamed the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas. It is the first time a major global team competition has been named after a woman, ushering in a new era for the historic tournament and representing a landmark moment for sport. A champion on the court and a pioneer off it, Billie Jean King is a global campaigner for equality who has dedicated her life to fighting discrimination in all forms. The values she represents epitomise the ethos of a tournament that has evolved to become the largest annual ... Leggi su iltempo
