Genoa remembers Morandi bridge victims on 2nd anniversary

It is no longer acceptable that trials can take decades and the injured patries, in addition to the ...

"It is no longer acceptable that trials can take decades and the injured patries, in addition to the pain, have to wait for justice that might never come. "Too often we see absurd attempts to mystify ...

Genoa remembers Morandi bridge victims on 2nd anniversary
ROME, 14 AGO - Genoa on Friday remembered the 43 victims of the Morandi bridge collapse on the second anniversary of the disaster. The faces and names of the victims were screened at the start of an o ...
