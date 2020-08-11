Miky Falcicchio annuncia una grossa novità per Fatti per il SuccessoDurante l'emergenza Covid è raddoppiata la mortalità per l'infartoViviana Parisi è stata ammazzata : Adesso si teme per il piccolo ...I cinque deputati col bonus partita Iva da 600 euroTrovato il corpo di Viviana Parisi : Nessuna traccia del piccolo ...Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time svelato allo State of PlayFerrari Hublot Esports Series, al via le iscrizioniGTA Online – aggiornamento in arrivoPuglia, corso Operatore della Ristorazione con indennità di frequenza ...Un abuso di potere : Paolo Becchi contro Giuseppe Conte

Xinhua Silk Road | Seraphim inks 150MW PV module supply agreement with Raystech at SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), one of the ...

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. ("Seraphim"), one of the world's leading solar product manufacturers, entered into a 150 MW photovoltaic modules supply agreement with Raystech Group ("Raystech"), at the SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2020 in Shanghai. Raytech is a leading wholesaler and importer of solar and electrical products in Australia and New Zealand. After signing a 50MW solar modules supply agreement in June of this year, it has set another example of how both companies are focusing on the global distribution market, thereby promoting the development of global clean ... Leggi su iltempo

