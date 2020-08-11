Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim inks 150MW PV module supply agreement with Raystech at SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2020 (Di martedì 11 agosto 2020) BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. ("Seraphim"), one of the world's leading solar product manufacturers, entered into a 150 MW photovoltaic modules supply agreement with Raystech Group ("Raystech"), at the SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2020 in Shanghai. Raytech is a leading wholesaler and importer of solar and electrical products in Australia and New Zealand. After signing a 50MW solar modules supply agreement in June of this year, it has set another example of how both companies are focusing on the global distribution market, thereby promoting the development of global clean ... Leggi su iltempo

