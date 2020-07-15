Apri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggioValeria Marini : il video ufficiale BOOM

New CTPAT security criteria highlight AIT Worldwide Logistics' technology | cargo protection investments

security tech, leadership criteria for Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism renewal demonstrate ...

zazoom
Commenta
New CTPAT security criteria highlight AIT Worldwide Logistics' technology, cargo protection investments (Di mercoledì 15 luglio 2020) security tech, leadership criteria for Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism renewal demonstrate Logistics provider's commitment to safeguarding supply chains ITASCA, Illinois, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The U.S. Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) recently validated that transportation management leader AIT Worldwide Logistics meets the organization's newest membership criteria related to vision and leadership and cybersecurity competency. "Making sure our capabilities are on par with, or surpass, CTPAT requirements underscores how committed AIT is to protecting not just our customers' cargo, but also their sensitive data, and the integrity of their whole supply chain," said AIT Chief ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : New CTPAT

Domande ITV e AEO: attivo il nuovo portale UE  Ipsoa
New CTPAT security criteria highlight AIT Worldwide Logistics' technology, cargo protection investments
"Making sure our capabilities are on par with, or surpass, CTPAT requirements underscores how committed ... level—part and parcel with the company's core values—is nothing new to AIT. He also pointed ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : New CTPAT
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : New CTPAT CTPAT security criteria highlight Worldwide