New CTPAT security criteria highlight AIT Worldwide Logistics' technology, cargo protection investments (Di mercoledì 15 luglio 2020) security tech, leadership criteria for Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism renewal demonstrate Logistics provider's commitment to safeguarding supply chains ITASCA, Illinois, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The U.S. Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) recently validated that transportation management leader AIT Worldwide Logistics meets the organization's newest membership criteria related to vision and leadership and cybersecurity competency. "Making sure our capabilities are on par with, or surpass, CTPAT requirements underscores how committed AIT is to protecting not just our customers' cargo, but also their sensitive data, and the integrity of their whole supply chain," said AIT Chief ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

