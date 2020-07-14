Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggioValeria Marini : il video ufficiale BOOMNuove imprese : finanziamenti a fondo perduto del 2020Annegato in piscina a soli 4 anni: era in agriturismo insieme alla ...Serena Mercuri muore a soli 32 anni stroncata da una malattiaE' morto Benjamin Keough : era il nipote di Elvis PresleyLOL è il primo inedito di MinellonoI rapporti con lui erano pessimi! Cristina Plevani parla di Pietro ...Handicappata di m***... nessuno la difende! Aggredita atleta ...Terremoto oggi Udine, scossa di magnitudo 3.7 avvertito in Friuli e ...

Brisa | the Parent Company of Lassa Tyres | Is Featured Amongst Global Leaders in CDP' s Climate Change Program

Today, taking advantage of our R&D and digitalization projects, we are making further progress in ...

Brisa, the Parent Company of Lassa Tyres, Is Featured Amongst Global Leaders in CDP's Climate Change Program (Di martedì 14 luglio 2020) Today, taking advantage of our R&D and digitalization projects, we are making further progress in ... Brisa also reduced its energy consumption by 40% in 2019 compared to 2008, when it first started its ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Brisa, the Parent Company of Lassa Tyres, Is Featured Amongst Global Leaders in CDP's Climate Change Program
ISTANBUL, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Tyre Manufacturing Inc. received an "A" rating and is featured amongst global leaders in Carbon Disclosure Project's (CDP) Climate Cha ...
