Sir Anthony Ritossa Hosts "Amplifying the Positive Values of Family Office Investments for the Good of Humanity" Virtual Keynote (Di lunedì 27 aprile 2020) - Under the High Patronage of H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa Al Khalifa DUBAI, UAE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
"Amplifying the Positive Values of Family Office Investments for the Good of Humanity," hosted by Sir Anthony Ritossa of The Ritossa Family Office on April 21 under the High Patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, unified a record-breaking 873 leading global Family Offices and industry professionals for a Virtual Keynote Panel exploring the best path forward in today's uncertain times. As the first in a series of Virtual Keynotes, the event hosted an esteemed panel of six leading dignitaries from the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United States and United Kingdom. These gentlemen presented actionable strategies to make the world a better place as well as an overview of how they are ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
"Amplifying the Positive Values of Family Office Investments for the Good of Humanity," hosted by Sir Anthony Ritossa of The Ritossa Family Office on April 21 under the High Patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, unified a record-breaking 873 leading global Family Offices and industry professionals for a Virtual Keynote Panel exploring the best path forward in today's uncertain times. As the first in a series of Virtual Keynotes, the event hosted an esteemed panel of six leading dignitaries from the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United States and United Kingdom. These gentlemen presented actionable strategies to make the world a better place as well as an overview of how they are ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ANGELACONGIU : Sir Anthony uno di noi! -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sir AnthonyDa Londra a Mussolini, al 25 Aprile: al bando l'ignoranza, si promuova lo studio la VOCE del TRENTINO HBO conferma Westworld per una quarta stagione
L'emittente HBO ha rinnovato la serie tv Westworld per una quarta stagione, la conferma è arrivata a pochi episodi dal termine della terza.
Sir AnthonySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sir Anthony