The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: la serie introdurrà i Thunderbolts nel MCU? (Di martedì 21 gennaio 2020) La serie The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sembra introdurrà nel Marvel Cinematic Universe il team dei Thunderbolts. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, la serie che verrà prodotta per Disney+, potrebbe introdurre i Thunderbolts nel Marvel Cinematic Universe, almeno secondo quanto rivelato da un reporter online. Daniel Richtman, da tempo conosciuto per aver condiviso importanti spoiler riguardanti i cinecomic, ha infatti condiviso un aggiornamento sul progetto destinato al piccolo schermo. Il reporter ha ora sostenuto che in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debutteranno i Thunderbolts, il gruppo di supervillain trasformati in eroi. Nello show è già confermata la presenza di Baron Zemo, il nemico di Captain America e Avengers interpretato dall'attore Daniel Brühl, che nei fumetti ... movieplayer

