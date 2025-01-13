W L GORE & ASSOCIATES INC RECEIVES CE MARK FOR LOWER PROFILE GORE® VIABAHN® VBX BALLOON EXPANDABLE ENDOPROSTHESIS NOW 6 FR SHEATH COMPATIBLE
- With improvements to the stent graft delivery system enabling a 1 Fr PROFILE reduction on the majority of sizes, the device continues to offer physicians the broadest offering of diameters and lengths available on the MARKet.1-5PUTZBRUNN, Germany, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/
As part of efforts to continuously improve medical solutions for patients with complex vascular disease, W. L. GORE &; ASSOCIATES, Inc. Medical Products (GORE) announced recent CE MARK of a LOWER PROFILE GORE® VIABAHN® VBX BALLOON EXPANDABLE ENDOPROSTHESIS (VBX Stent Graft).Medical Device Regulation (MDR) approval of this innovation builds on a proven device which has become an important tool for treating complex vascular disease.* In addition to offering the longest BALLOON EXPANDABLE stent on the MARKet with its 79 mm configuration, and the widest range of stent diameter adjustability, the VBX Stent Graft now also offers the most 6 Fr COMPATIBLE configurations.
