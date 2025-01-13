Liberoquotidiano.it - W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC. RECEIVES CE MARK FOR LOWER PROFILE GORE® VIABAHN® VBX BALLOON EXPANDABLE ENDOPROSTHESIS, NOW 6 FR SHEATH COMPATIBLE

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

- With improvements to the stent graft delivery system enabling a 1 Frreduction on the majority of sizes, the device continues to offer physicians the broadest offering of diameters and lengths available on theet.1-5PUTZBRUNN, Germany, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/As part of efforts to continuously improve medical solutions for patients with complex vascular disease, W. L., Inc. Medical Products () announced recent CEof aVBX(VBX Stent Graft).Medical Device Regulation (MDR) approval of this innovation builds on a proven device which has become an important tool for treating complex vascular disease.* In addition to offering the longeststent on theet with its 79 mm configuration, and the widest range of stent diameter adjustability, the VBX Stent Graft now also offers the most 6 Frconfigurations.