LISA with Leading Thai and International Artists Captivate the World at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 Reinforcing ICONSIAM as the Ultimate Global Countdown Destination

Liberoquotidiano.it | 2 gen 2025
- BANGKOK, ThaiLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 - ICONSIAM, aGlobal landmark along the Chao Phraya River, has set a new Global standardwith the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025, hailed as one of the mostextraordinary New Year's celebrations in the World. The event Captivatedviewers across the globe, with an unforgettable performance by "LISA LaLISAManobal", a World-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, whoinspired people Worldwide. The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 spannedthree days of entertainment, featuring a diverse lineup of Thai andInternational Artists. The event culminated in a breathtaking eco-friendlyfireworks show, making headlines across influential media outlets andreaching a record-breaking audience of over 30 million viewers Worldwide. pic Record-Breaking Viewership ICONSIAM announces the tremendous success of the grand Countdown celebration that showcased the best of Thailand and the World.
