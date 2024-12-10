Infortrend' s Flagship U 2 NVMe Hybrid Flash Unified Storage Powers Advanced AI Model Training
TAIPEI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise Storage provider, today announced that its powerful U.2 NVMe Hybrid Flash Storage solution, EonStor GS 5000U, is significantly accelerating AI Training workloads, enabling rapid data processing and the development of Advanced AI Models. The solution now supports 200GbE connectivity, delivering high bandwidth and efficiency, even as workloads grow. The rapid advancements in AI are dramatically reshaping industries. Research institutes worldwide are harnessing its power to drive innovation and solve complex challenges, investing in IT infrastructures able to handle AI-driven workloads. To optimize data processing during Model Training, especially given the intensive random read-and-write patterns typical for these workloads, they need high-speed Storage solutions capable of handling large datasets while supporting the efficient operation of compute resources like GPUs.
