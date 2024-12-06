CMG' s Video Media Forum aims to advance collaboration amplify voices of Global South
The 12th Global Video Media Forum (VMF), which opened in Quanzhou City of east China'sFujian Province on Tuesday, has yielded many significant outcomes including the release of a joint initiative and Media cooperation mechanism which aims to boost exchanges and enhance the voice of the Global South.The two-day Forum brought together around 200 representatives from 87 Media organizations across more than 60 countries and regions to the coastal city of Quanzhou, which is known as a historic trading port and UNESCO World Heritage site.Hosted by the CCTV Video News Agency (CCTV+) of the China Media Group (CMG) and themed "Intelligence Without Frontiers, Vision Beyond the Horizon
Media's Role in Communication and Cultural Exchange", the Forum explores the application and governance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Media.
