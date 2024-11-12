Artlist Releases Its 2025 Trend Report - How Brands Can Leverage The Top Marketing Trends In 2025

Liberoquotidiano.it | 12 nov 2024
Artlist's annual Report presents insights from leading companies in the industry, as well as data revealing why 31% of creators prioritize AI quality, what 40% of them want from Brands, why 64% of consumers switch Brands, and more.TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/

  Artlist, a creative technology company that provides a vast catalog of royalty-free digital assets and creative tools to empower Brands and content creators worldwide, has released the Artlist Trend Report 2025. It features industry insights and predictions from business leaders from Google, McCann, Meta, Canva, Ogilvy, and more, backed by data from over 5,000 creators worldwide.The Artlist Trend Report 2025 presents upcoming predictions in the creative industry designed to inspire and empower Brands to look toward the future and create without limits.
