LIVE Sonego-Jarry 6-7 3-6, ATP Parigi-Bercy 2024 in DIRETTA: l’azzurro cede alle bordate del cileno (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:49 Termina qui la nostra DIRETTA LIVE testuale di Sonego-Jarry. Grazie per aver seguito l’evento in nostra compagnia. A tutti gli amici e lettori di OA Sport buon proseguimento di serata. 21:48 9 ACE ed un doppio fallo per Sonego, che ha servito con il 66% di prime ricavandone l’83% di punti. 7 ACE e due doppi errori del sudamericano, sopra al 70% anche con la seconda di servizio. 21:46 Peccato per le numerose occasioni non sfruttate in avvio di secondo set da parte dell’azzurro, ma quest’oggi Jarry è tornato il bombardiere che conosciamo. NICOLAS Jarry b. LORENZO Sonego 7-6 (4) 6-3. Finisce qui, con la volèe di dritto vincente del cileno. Il torinese saluta Parigi dopo aver superato le qualificazioni. Per il cileno domani la sfida allo spagnolo Carlos Alcaraz. 40-15 In corridoio il dritto inside out di Jarry. Oasport.it - LIVE Sonego-Jarry 6-7 3-6, ATP Parigi-Bercy 2024 in DIRETTA: l’azzurro cede alle bordate del cileno Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA21:49 Termina qui la nostratestuale di. Grazie per aver seguito l’evento in nostra compagnia. A tutti gli amici e lettori di OA Sport buon proseguimento di serata. 21:48 9 ACE ed un doppio fallo per, che ha servito con il 66% di prime ricavandone l’83% di punti. 7 ACE e due doppi errori del sudamericano, sopra al 70% anche con la seconda di servizio. 21:46 Peccato per le numerose occasioni non sfruttate in avvio di secondo set da parte del, ma quest’oggiè tornato il bombardiere che conosciamo. NICOLASb. LORENZO7-6 (4) 6-3. Finisce qui, con la volèe di dritto vincente del. Il torinese salutadopo aver superato le qualificazioni. Per ildomani la sfida allo spagnolo Carlos Alcaraz. 40-15 In corridoio il dritto inside out di

