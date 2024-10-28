'Jesters Rock Band' allo Stark's Cafè (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Giovedì 31 ottobre 2024, a partire dalle ore 21.30, appuntamento allo Stark's Cafè del Borghetto Europa con la serata dal titolo 'Jesters Rock Band Live'. Per prenotare il tavolo telefonare al numero 380-4787241. Cataniatoday.it - 'Jesters Rock Band' allo Stark's Cafè Leggi tutta la notizia su Cataniatoday.it (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Giovedì 31 ottobre 2024, a partire dalle ore 21.30, appuntamento'sdel Borghetto Europa con la serata dal titolo 'Live'. Per prenotare il tavolo telefonare al numero 380-4787241.

'Jesters Rock Band' allo Stark's Cafè

