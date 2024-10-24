Champagne Experience: una settima edizione da oltre 6.000 presenze (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Un grande successo, certificato da oltre 6000 accessi, tra espositori, operatori del settore e appassionati, durante i due giorni di kermesse. Si è appena conclusa la settima edizione di Champagne Experience, manifestazione di riferimento in Italia e in Europa dedicata alle più famose bollicine Modenatoday.it - Champagne Experience: una settima edizione da oltre 6.000 presenze Leggi tutta la notizia su Modenatoday.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Un grande successo, certificato da6000 accessi, tra espositori, operatori del settore e appassionati, durante i due giorni di kermesse. Si è appena conclusa ladi, manifestazione di riferimento in Italia e in Europa dedicata alle più famose bollicine

