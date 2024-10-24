Adam Cole: “Non si poteva ignorare quello che era successo con MJF, andava affrontato” (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Adam Cole è finalmente tornato in azione nella All Elite Wrestling dopo un infortunio alla caviglia, riportando in primo piano la sua lunga storyline con MJF. Una storia che ha subito numerosi cambiamenti nel corso del tempo e che continua ad evolversi. Da rivali ad amici: l’evoluzione del rapporto tra Cole e MJF Il percorso tra i due wrestler ha visto diverse svolte narrative: inizialmente rivali, sono diventati amici e partner di tag team. La situazione è poi cambiata drasticamente quando Cole ha rivelato di aver manipolato MJF fin dall’inizio, tradendolo per formare l’Undisputed Kingdom insieme a Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong e Wardlow. Gli ultimi sviluppi nella All Elite Wrestling A maggio, MJF ha allontanato Cole dalla AEW, per poi effettuare un turn heel a giugno. Zonawrestling.net - Adam Cole: “Non si poteva ignorare quello che era successo con MJF, andava affrontato” Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)è finalmente tornato in azione nella All Elite Wrestling dopo un infortunio alla caviglia, riportando in primo piano la sua lunga storyline con MJF. Una storia che ha subito numerosi cambiamenti nel corso del tempo e che continua ad evolversi. Da rivali ad amici: l’evoluzione del rapporto trae MJF Il percorso tra i due wrestler ha visto diverse svolte narrative: inizialmente rivali, sono diventati amici e partner di tag team. La situazione è poi cambiata drasticamente quandoha rivelato di aver manipolato MJF fin dall’inizio, tradendolo per formare l’Undisputed Kingdom insieme a Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong e Wardlow. Gli ultimi sviluppi nella All Elite Wrestling A maggio, MJF ha allontanatodalla AEW, per poi effettuare un turn heel a giugno.

