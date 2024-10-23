WWE: Ethan Page pubblica una diss track infuocata contro Trick Williams prima di Halloween Havoc (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)
Ethan Page
ha perso il titolo NXT contro Trick Williams
durante il debutto di NXT su The CW il 1º ottobre a Chicago e incolpa CM Punk per la sconfitta.
Page
affronterà Williams
per l’NXT Championship a Halloween Havoc
e ha appena pubblica
to una diss track infuocata
rivolta a Williams
in vista dello show. Nell’episodio di NXT del 15 ottobre, Ethan Page
ha trionfato su Je’Von Evans e Wes Lee, guadagnandosi l’opportunità di sfidare per l’NXT Championship. Affronterà Trick Williams
in un Devil’s Playground Match a Halloween Havoc
, e i due sono stati coinvolti in numerosi scontri aspri durante la loro rivalità.
Ethan Page
vs Trick Williams
: diss track
e rivalità infuocata
in vista di Halloween Havoc
Ethan Page
, ha pubblica
to una diss track
sul suo canale YouTube contro Trick Williams
.
