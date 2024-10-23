WWE: Ethan Page pubblica una diss track infuocata contro Trick Williams prima di Halloween Havoc (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Ethan Page ha perso il titolo NXT contro Trick Williams durante il debutto di NXT su The CW il 1º ottobre a Chicago e incolpa CM Punk per la sconfitta. Page affronterà Williams per l’NXT Championship a Halloween Havoc e ha appena pubblicato una diss track infuocata rivolta a Williams in vista dello show. Nell’episodio di NXT del 15 ottobre, Ethan Page ha trionfato su Je’Von Evans e Wes Lee, guadagnandosi l’opportunità di sfidare per l’NXT Championship. Affronterà Trick Williams in un Devil’s Playground Match a Halloween Havoc, e i due sono stati coinvolti in numerosi scontri aspri durante la loro rivalità. Ethan Page vs Trick Williams: diss track e rivalità infuocata in vista di Halloween Havoc Ethan Page, ha pubblicato una diss track sul suo canale YouTube contro Trick Williams. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Ethan Page pubblica una diss track infuocata contro Trick Williams prima di Halloween Havoc Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)ha perso il titolo NXTdurante il debutto di NXT su The CW il 1º ottobre a Chicago e incolpa CM Punk per la sconfitta.affronteràper l’NXT Championship ae ha appenato unarivolta ain vista dello show. Nell’episodio di NXT del 15 ottobre,ha trionfato su Je’Von Evans e Wes Lee, guadagnandosi l’opportunità di sfidare per l’NXT Championship. Affronteràin un Devil’s Playground Match a, e i due sono stati coinvolti in numerosi scontri aspri durante la loro rivalità.vse rivalitàin vista di, hato unasul suo canale YouTube

