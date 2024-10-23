Rayman Remake è in sviluppo presso Ubisoft Milan? Un report rivela tante informazioni (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)
Un nuovo report
di Grant Taylor-Hill, collaboratore di Tom Henderson, ha rivela
to che in quel di Ubisoft
sono attualmente alle prese con lo sviluppo
di Rayman Remake
, gioco affidato nello specifico ad Ubisoft Milan
con il supporto del team di Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Dopo la recente indiscrezione di The Lost Crown, decisamente poco positiva, su Insider Gaming è stato pubblicato proprio in queste ore un nuovo report
che potrebbe aver anticipato il futuro della serie con protagonista il celeberrimo Rayman
.
Il collaboratore di Tom Henderson ha quindi confermato, almeno parzialmente, l’indiscrezione riguardante Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, affermando che il gioco effettivamente non è riuscito a raggiungere i risultati sperati da Ubisoft
, portando di conseguenza il publisher ad effettuare importanti tagli allo studio.
