Rayman Remake è in sviluppo presso Ubisoft Milan? Un report rivela tante informazioni (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Un nuovo report di Grant Taylor-Hill, collaboratore di Tom Henderson, ha rivelato che in quel di Ubisoft sono attualmente alle prese con lo sviluppo di Rayman Remake, gioco affidato nello specifico ad Ubisoft Milan con il supporto del team di Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Dopo la recente indiscrezione di The Lost Crown, decisamente poco positiva, su Insider Gaming è stato pubblicato proprio in queste ore un nuovo report che potrebbe aver anticipato il futuro della serie con protagonista il celeberrimo Rayman. Il collaboratore di Tom Henderson ha quindi confermato, almeno parzialmente, l’indiscrezione riguardante Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, affermando che il gioco effettivamente non è riuscito a raggiungere i risultati sperati da Ubisoft, portando di conseguenza il publisher ad effettuare importanti tagli allo studio. Game-experience.it - Rayman Remake è in sviluppo presso Ubisoft Milan? Un report rivela tante informazioni Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Un nuovodi Grant Taylor-Hill, collaboratore di Tom Henderson, hato che in quel disono attualmente alle prese con lodi, gioco affidato nello specifico adcon il supporto del team di Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Dopo la recente indiscrezione di The Lost Crown, decisamente poco positiva, su Insider Gaming è stato pubblicato proprio in queste ore un nuovoche potrebbe aver anticipato il futuro della serie con protagonista il celeberrimo. Il collaboratore di Tom Henderson ha quindi confermato, almeno parzialmente, l’indiscrezione riguardante Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, affermando che il gioco effettivamente non è riuscito a raggiungere i risultati sperati da, portando di conseguenza il publisher ad effettuare importanti tagli allo studio.

