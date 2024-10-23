Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Activision ha aggiornato il sistema anti-cheat RICOCHET (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il team di Call of Duty ha annunciato un significativo aggiornamento del sistema anti-cheat RICOCHET in vista del lancio di Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, gioco previsto per il 25 ottobre. Le novità introdotte rappresentano il più importante rinnovamento del sistema dalla sua implementazione, con un focus particolare sull’utilizzo dell’intelligenza artificiale e del machine learning. Durante la fase beta, il sistema ha già dimostrato la sua efficacia bloccando oltre 12.000 account sospetti prima che potessero accedere al gioco. Il team sottolinea come questa evoluzione sia stata guidata dal back della community e dalla necessità di contrastare gruppi organizzati di cheater sempre più sofisticati. Game-experience.it - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Activision ha aggiornato il sistema anti-cheat RICOCHET Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il team diofha annunciato un significativo aggiornamento delin vista del lancio diofOps 6, gioco previsto per il 25 ottobre. Le novità introdotte rappresentano il più importante rinnovamento deldalla sua implementazione, con un focus particolare sull’utilizzo dell’intelligenza artificiale e del machine learning. Durante la fase beta, ilha già dimostrato la sua efficacia bloccando oltre 12.000 account sospetti prima che potessero accedere al gioco. Il team sottolinea come questa evoluzione sia stata guidata dal back della community e dalla necessità di contrastare gruppi organizzati dier sempre più sofisticati.

