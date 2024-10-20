Couture to the Max: il piccolo Max Alexander ha vestito modelle (e Sharon Stone). E non vede l’ora di tornare in Italia (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Si chiama Max Alexander, ha otto anni e centinaia di creazioni alle spalle. Ad oggi ha partecipato a diverse Fashion Week, tra cui quella di Denver Fashion Week. Tra le sue collaborazioni? Un cappotto per Sharon Stone. E una passione travolgente, forse influenzata dalla passione per la pittura per la madre Sharri Madison, che controlla la sua pagina Instagram “Couture.to.the.max” da 3,3 milioni di followers. Lui, di contro, si sente la reincarnazione di Guccio Gucci. “Quando a 4 anni ha iniziato a creare il suo primo vestito, mi sono chiesta se fosse una cosa ereditaria o comunque da dove arrivasse questo intuito. Come fosse a conoscenza dell’esistenza di Gucci sinceramente non ne ho idea, dal mio guardaroba no di certo. In particolare, le sue parole sono state: “Sono Gucci. Ho fatto borse, ora farò vestiti”, ha raccontato la madre. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Couture to the Max: il piccolo Max Alexander ha vestito modelle (e Sharon Stone). E non vede l’ora di tornare in Italia Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Si chiama Max, ha otto anni e centinaia di creazioni alle spalle. Ad oggi ha partecipato a diverse Fashion Week, tra cui quella di Denver Fashion Week. Tra le sue collaborazioni? Un cappotto per. E una passione travolgente, forse influenzata dalla passione per la pittura per la madre Sharri Madison, che controlla la sua pagina Instagram “.to.the.max” da 3,3 milioni di followers. Lui, di contro, si sente la reincarnazione di Guccio Gucci. “Quando a 4 anni ha iniziato a creare il suo primo, mi sono chiesta se fosse una cosa ereditaria o comunque da dove arrivasse questo intuito. Come fosse a conoscenza dell’esistenza di Gucci sinceramente non ne ho idea, dal mio guardaroba no di certo. In particolare, le sue parole sono state: “Sono Gucci. Ho fatto borse, ora farò vestiti”, ha raccontato la madre.

