Starmer nella bufera per “colpa” di Taylor Swift: biglietti gratis in cambio di sicurezza (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Uno “scandalo” lanciato dai tabloid britannici sta travolgendo il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer e il governo laburista: al centro delle polemiche ci sarebbe un presunto scambio di biglietti gratuiti per il concerto di Taylor Swift, in cambio di misure di sicurezza – pagate dai contribuenti – garantite alla cantante durante il suo soggiorno a Starmer nella bufera per “colpa” di Taylor Swift: biglietti gratis in cambio di sicurezza L'Identità. Lidentita.it - Starmer nella bufera per “colpa” di Taylor Swift: biglietti gratis in cambio di sicurezza Leggi tutta la notizia su Lidentita.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Uno “scandalo” lanciato dai tabloid britannici sta travolgendo il primo ministro britannico Keire il governo laburista: al centro delle polemiche ci sarebbe un presunto sdigratuiti per il concerto di, indi misure di– pagate dai contribuenti – garantite alla cantante durante il suo soggiorno aper “” diindiL'Identità.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Downing Street rejects conflict of interest claims over PM’s meeting with Swift - Downing Street has rejected the suggestion that there was a perceived conflict of interest over the Prime Minister attending a Taylor Swift concert and meeting the star, after government involvement ... (shropshirestar.com)

Starmer WON'T refer himself to standards adviser over Swift row - Downing Street said the Prime Minister would not be asking Sir Laurie Magnus, his independent adviser on ministers' interests, to look into the matter. (msn.com)

PMQs sketch: Keir Starmer shakes off Taylor Swift row, for now - Keir Starmer shakes off Taylor Swift row, for now - Rishi Sunak focuses instead on China threat as he winds down his time as Tory leader ... (msn.com)