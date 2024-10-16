Inghilterra, Redknapp: «Tuchel ct? Sono deluso, non ha neanche mai avuto successo…» (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Le parole di Harry Redknapp, ex allenatore del Tottenham, sulla scelta di nominare Thomas Tuchel come nuovo ct dell’Inghilterra. Tutti i dettagli Harry Redknapp ha parlato a Sky Sports News della scelta di affidare la panchina dell’Inghilterra a Thomas Tuchel. IL COMMENTO – «Ha perso il suo lavoro piuttosto rapidamente in un paio di club. Non è che abbia Calcionews24.com - Inghilterra, Redknapp: «Tuchel ct? Sono deluso, non ha neanche mai avuto successo…» Leggi tutta la notizia su Calcionews24.com (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Le parole di Harry, ex allenatore del Tottenham, sulla scelta di nominare Thomascome nuovo ct dell’. Tutti i dettagli Harryha parlato a Sky Sports News della scelta di affidare la panchina dell’a Thomas. IL COMMENTO – «Ha perso il suo lavoro piuttosto rapidamente in un paio di club. Non è che abbia

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Tuchel: uno che ha sfidato Conte a strette di mano passivo-aggressive, saprà allenare l'Inghilterra (Telegraph) - Sarà valido fino al Mondiale 2026, ma potrebbe poi essere prolungato. Il tecnico tedesco: «Ho sempre sentito un legame personale con il calcio in questo Paese». Thomas Tuchel sarà il nuovo ct dell’Ing ... (informazione.it)

England fans savage Gary Neville after his Thomas Tuchel reaction - England fans have savaged "arrogant" Gary Neville after he shared his opinion on the FA hiring Thomas Tuchel as the new Three Lions boss. (footballinsider247.com)

Welcome Thomas Tuchel; the English press is a ‘bunch of cnuts’ - Thomas Tuchel has had his first press conference as England manager and already been asked about the national anthem. FFS. (football365.com)