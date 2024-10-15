Non solo cherry e brown: l’eleganza passa anche per le lipgloss nails, e le amano proprio tutti (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Si chiamano lipgloss nails e sono una tendenza sempreverde adatta a tutte le stagioni. Soprattutto ora, quando c’è chi vuole avere le mani in ordine: alcune di noi preferiscono le unghie lunghe in estate, o in inverno, e stanno passando il cosiddetto “periodo di transizione”. Altre, invece, usano questa nail art per passare dal gel al semipermanente. In ogni caso, sono delle perfette alleate in caso di ricrescita veloce e poca possibilità di rifare la manicure ogni tre settimane. Ma perché questo nome? Potrebbe trarre in inganno, ma il trend si chiama così perché richiama proprio quell’effetto juicy, tipico di quando applichi un generoso strato di lucidalabbra sopra il rossetto. Le lipgloss nails sono il trend perfetto per questo autunno Ma come si realizzano? C’è innanzitutto uno smalto rosa o lattiginoso come base. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Non solo cherry e brown: l’eleganza passa anche per le lipgloss nails, e le amano proprio tutti Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Si chie sono una tendenza sempreverde adatta a tutte le stagioni. Soprattutto ora, quando c’è chi vuole avere le mani in ordine: alcune di noi preferiscono le unghie lunghe in estate, o in inverno, e stannondo il cosiddetto “periodo di transizione”. Altre, invece, usano questa nail art perre dal gel al semipermanente. In ogni caso, sono delle perfette alleate in caso di ricrescita veloce e poca possibilità di rifare la manicure ogni tre settimane. Ma perché questo nome? Potrebbe trarre in inganno, ma il trend si chiama così perché richiamaquell’effetto juicy, tipico di quando applichi un generoso strato di lucidalabbra sopra il rossetto. Lesono il trend perfetto per questo autunno Ma come si realizzano? C’è innanzitutto uno smalto rosa o lattiginoso come base.

