Joker: Folie À Deux, per Paul Schrader è "un brutto musical": "Dopo dieci minuti sono andato a fare shopping" (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Paul Schrader non ha affatto amato il sequel di Joker, tanto da decidere di alzarsi a fare spese a pochi minuti dall'inizio. Una stroncatura eccellente di Joker: Folie à Deux arriva dal regista Paul Schrader. Il caustico cineasta ha confessato di aver abbandonato la sala per fare acquisti Dopo l'inizio per poi rientrare e lasciare il campo definitivamente Dopo altri dieci minuti. Durante una conversazione con Jeremy O. Harris per Interview Magazine, il regista e sceneggiatore ha parlato con disinvoltura della sua esperienza cinematografica con Joker: Folie à Deux spiegando: "Ne ho visti circa 10 o 15 minuti. sono uscito, ho comprato qualcosa, sono tornato, ho visto altri 10 minuti. Questo mi è bastato. Schrader ha rincarato la dose definendo la pellicola Movieplayer.it - Joker: Folie À Deux, per Paul Schrader è "un brutto musical": "Dopo dieci minuti sono andato a fare shopping" Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024)non ha affatto amato il sequel di, tanto da decidere di alzarsi aspese a pochidall'inizio. Una stroncatura eccellente diarriva dal regista. Il caustico cineasta ha confessato di aver abbandonato la sala peracquistil'inizio per poi rientrare e lasciare il campo definitivamentealtri. Durante una conversazione con Jeremy O. Harris per Interview Magazine, il regista e sceneggiatore ha parlato con disinvoltura della sua esperienza cinematografica conspiegando: "Ne ho visti circa 10 o 15uscito, ho comprato qualcosa,tornato, ho visto altri 10. Questo mi è bastato.ha rincarato la dose definendo la pellicola

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Paul Schrader Went Shopping While Watching ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’: “I Don’t Like The Whole Thing” - During a new sit-down conversation with Jeremy O. Harris for Interview Magazine, the filmmaker and screenwriter mentioned offhandedly that he had gone to watch the musical follow-up to the 2019 Joker, ... (deadline.com)

Paul Schrader demolisce Joker: “Un pessimo musical” - Intervistato da Interview Magazine, Paul Schrader ha avuto parole davvero dure nei confronti di Joker: Folie A Deux ... (lascimmiapensa.com)

Joey King pays tribute to Sabrina Carpenter over 'Short n’ Sweet' success - Joey King heaped praise on her best friend and singer Sabrina Carpenter during her fifth concert of Short n’ Sweet tour in Chicago. On October 14, The Kissing Booth actress took to ... (thenews.com.pk)