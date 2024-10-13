Zonawrestling.net - AEW WrestleDream: Trionfo per Moxley e fine della carriera full-time per Bryan Danielson
RISULTATI: AEW WRESTLEDREAM 2024 - Un altro ottimo evento targato AEW è andato in scena questa notte da Tacoma, dove per l'occasione l'arena è andata praticamente sold out. È probabilmente mancato l'hype degli ultimi appuntamenti in ... (zonawrestling.net)
AEW WrestleDream: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley Result - The full-time in-ring career of Bryan Danielson came to an end this evening at AEW WrestleDream. The finish saw Jon Moxley lock Danielson in a sleeper hold choke, resulting in the referee stopping the ... (yahoo.com)
AEW WrestleDream 2024: Bryan Danielson loses AEW World Championship, retirement stipulation kicks in - AEW's second annual WrestleDream event took place in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday night. The event featured a whopping 13 matches (four on the opening Zero Hour show) and three of the seven ... (sports.yahoo.com)
