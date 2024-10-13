AEW WrestleDream: Trionfo per Moxley e fine della carriera full-time per Bryan Danielson (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Main event e uno dei match più importanti degli ultimi anni quello andato in scena questa notte a WrestleDream. Brian Danielson vs Jon Moxley non è stato solo un incontro tra ex amici e compagni di stable o un match come tanti per il titolo mondiale AEW, dentro questo match c’era molto di più, la carriera di Danielson. L’American Dragon ha annunciato da tempo di volersi ritirare e lo ha confermato anche dopo esser riuscito a vincere il suo primo titolo mondiale AEW, affermando che, una volta perso il titolo, la sua carriera full-time sarebbe finita. Doppio obiettivo per Moxley, conquistare ancora una volta il titolo e “ritirare” l’ex compagno di stable dopo il brutale attacco di All-Out. Zonawrestling.net - AEW WrestleDream: Trionfo per Moxley e fine della carriera full-time per Bryan Danielson Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Main event e uno dei match più importanti degli ultimi anni quello andato in scena questa notte a. Brianvs Jonnon è stato solo un incontro tra ex amici e compagni di stable o un match come tanti per il titolo mondiale AEW, dentro questo match c’era molto di più, ladi. L’American Dragon ha annunciato da tempo di volersi ritirare e lo ha confermato anche dopo esser riuscito a vincere il suo primo titolo mondiale AEW, affermando che, una volta perso il titolo, la suasarebbe finita. Doppio obiettivo per, conquistare ancora una volta il titolo e “ritirare” l’ex compagno di stable dopo il brutale attacco di All-Out.

