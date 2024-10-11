Knives Out 3, Josh Brolin ha svelato il misterioso ruolo del suo personaggio nel sequel? (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Il terzo capitolo della trilogia di Rian Johnson arriverà in streaming su Netflix l'anno prossimo e avrà ancora una volta un cast stellare Josh Brolin ha appena svelato il ruolo che interpreterà in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, terzo capitolo della trilogia di Rian Johnson con al centro la figura del detective Benoit Blanc impersonato da Daniel Craig. Come ha raccontato Brolin, celebre per aver interpretato il villain Thanos nel Marvel Cinematic Universe, l'attore interpreterà un prete e si dà il caso che avesse manifestato il desiderio di interpretare questo tipo di ruolo alla moglie un anno prima di essere scritturato per il thriller di Netflix. L'attore ha quindi elogiato anche il regista del film, Rian Johnson, che ha diretto Movieplayer.it - Knives Out 3, Josh Brolin ha svelato il misterioso ruolo del suo personaggio nel sequel? Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Il terzo capitolo della trilogia di Rian Johnson arriverà in streaming su Netflix l'anno prossimo e avrà ancora una volta un cast stellareha appenailche interpreterà in Wake Up Dead Man: AOut Mystery, terzo capitolo della trilogia di Rian Johnson con al centro la figura del detective Benoit Blanc impersonato da Daniel Craig. Come ha raccontato, celebre per aver interpretato il villain Thanos nel Marvel Cinematic Universe, l'attore interpreterà un prete e si dà il caso che avesse manifestato il desiderio di interpretare questo tipo dialla moglie un anno prima di essere scritturato per il thriller di Netflix. L'attore ha quindi elogiato anche il regista del film, Rian Johnson, che ha diretto

