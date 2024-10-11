Brick Mansions: dal cast al sequel, tutte le curiosità sul film (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Brick Mansions: dal cast al sequel, tutte le curiosità sul film L’attore Paul Walker è ricordato in particolar modo per il personaggio di Brian O’Conner nella saga di Fast & Furious, ma ci sono diversi altri memorabili film in cui ha recitato, da Trappola in fondo al mare a Flags of Our Fathers, da 8 amici da salvare a Takers. L’ultimo film a cui ha preso parte è invece stato il thriller d’azione Brick Mansions (qui la recensione), diretto da Camille Delmarre, meglio noto come montatore dei film Transporter 3, Colombiana e Taken – La vendetta. Brick Mansions è in realtà il remake americano del film francese Banlieue 13 (conosciuto anche come B13) scritto e prodotto da Luc Besson (regista di Nikita e Dogman) e diretto nel 2004 da Pierre Morel (regista di Io vi troverò e Peppermint – L’angelo della vendetta). Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024): dalallesulL’attore Paul Walker è ricordato in particolar modo per il personaggio di Brian O’Conner nella saga di Fast & Furious, ma ci sono diversi altri memorabiliin cui ha recitato, da Trappola in fondo al mare a Flags of Our Fathers, da 8 amici da salvare a Takers. L’ultimoa cui ha preso parte è invece stato il thriller d’azione(qui la recensione), diretto da Camille Delmarre, meglio noto come montatore deiTransporter 3, Colombiana e Taken – La vendetta.è in realtà il remake americano delfrancese Banlieue 13 (conosciuto anche come B13) scritto e prodotto da Luc Besson (regista di Nikita e Dogman) e diretto nel 2004 da Pierre Morel (regista di Io vi troverò e Peppermint – L’angelo della vendetta).

