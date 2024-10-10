GLOBAL LOGISTICS FORUM 2024 ANNOUNCES LEADING PARTNERS FOR UPCOMING EVENT IN RIYADH AS IT COUNTS DOWN FINAL DAYS (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/



The GLOBAL LOGISTICS FORUM (GLF) hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, has announced its PARTNERS for the UPCOMING even as the FINAL DAYS are counted DOWN until the EVENT takes place in RIYADH from October 12-14, 2024. Under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the inaugural EVENT looks to foster unprecedented international collaboration and reshape the map of GLOBAL LOGISTICS. At its core, GLF will serve as a dedicated platform for uniting LOGISTICS ecosystem PARTNERS to enhance the efficiency, resilience, sustainability, and profitability in a GLOBALized world. GLF's GLOBAL PARTNERS share the EVENT's goal of uniting all corners of the LOGISTICS sector, helping to deliver a one-of-a-kind EVENT to 10,000 attendees.

