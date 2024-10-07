Il beetlejuice core è tendenza, ecco come replicare un make-up soft goth (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Nell’autunno del 2022, dopo l’uscita della serie tv Netflix dedicata a Mercoledì Addams, ci siamo subito rese conto che le atmosfere gotiche e l’estetica soft dark piace, al punto tale da diventare in breve tempo tra le tendenze più gettonate in campo beauty. Un trend che è stato confermato anche quest’anno, con l’uscita dell’attesissimo beetlejuice beetlejuice, il sequel del primo fortunato film di Tim Burton, in cui vengono sfoggiati tutta una serie di make-up che, diciamolo pure, ci hanno fatto amare all’istante le sfumature soft goth del film, tanto da volerle replicare nel nostro trucco di ogni giorno. Leggi tutta la notizia su Dilei.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Nell’autunno del 2022, dopo l’uscita della serie tv Netflix dedicata a Mercoledì Addams, ci siamo subito rese conto che le atmosfere gotiche e l’esteticadark piace, al punto tale da diventare in breve tempo tra le tendenze più gettonate in campo beauty. Un trend che è stato confermato anche quest’anno, con l’uscita dell’attesissimo, il sequel del primo fortunato film di Tim Burton, in cui vengono sfoggiati tutta una serie di-up che, diciamolo pure, ci hanno fatto amare all’istante le sfumaturedel film, tanto da volerlenel nostro trucco di ogni giorno.

Dilei.it - Il beetlejuice core è tendenza, ecco come replicare un make-up soft goth

'Joker 2's Domestic Box Office Debut Falls Short of 'The Marvels' - Folie Ã Deux has poisoned the film's box office prospects. The costly musical sequel to 2019â??s blockbuster hit spiraled out of control after a soft opening day haul and is now estimated to have ... (msn.com)

Lunghi o corti: i capelli questo autunno si portano così - Dalle collezioni dei migliori hairstylist ecco le proposte più allettanti per l’ Autunno-Inverno 2024-25: gli stili di tendenza sono ... (stylosophy.it)

How to wear the ‘soft goth’ trend in midlife - By the pricking of my thumbs… there’s something distinctly gothic in the air fashion-wise for autumn. On the Venice red carpet, the triumvirate of beetlejuice, beetlejuice lead actresses – Catherine O ... (msn.com)