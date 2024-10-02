Solarplaza: Batteries solving grid problems indispensable for future European energy transition (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) PRAGUE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/
To mitigate problems and increasing curtailment costs of wind and PV-parks in Europe, clean energy storage in Batteries is essential, experts state. Batteries will become a vital part of the new European energy infrastructure, which will be a combination of solar, wind and storage, they say. "We are developing, building and operating utility scale Solar PV projects in the UK and across Europe, and in the last twelve months we develop the majority of our projects to be either co-located or at least 'storage ready' from day one," says Joshua Murphy, head of energy storage at Econergy, a renewable energy IPP that operates across 6 different regions with over 400MW of solar, and 102MWhs of battery storage projects in commercial operation and ready for connection.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
