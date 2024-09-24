Brie Bella rompe il silenzio sulla separazione di Nikki Bella da Artem Chigvintsev (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Continuano gli aggiornamenti sul momento poco felice che sta vivendo l’ex WWE Superstar Nikki Bella. Artem Chigvintsev, famoso per il suo ruolo in Dancing With The Stars e per il matrimonio con Nikki Bella è recentemente finito sulle cronache dopo essere stato arrestato per violenza domestica. Successivamente, Brie Bella ha parlato pubblicamente per la prima volta del divorzio di Nikki. Come riportato in precedenza, Nikki Bella ha presentato istanza di divorzio da Artem e sta cercando di ottenere la custodia esclusiva del loro figlio. In risposta alla richiesta di divorzio, Artem ha ufficialmente chiesto la custodia congiunta del loro figlio, Matteo. Oltre alla custodia congiunta, Chigvintsev sta chiedendo il mantenimento coniugale e che Nikki Bella copra le sue spese legali e i costi del tribunale. Questa mossa ha finito per infuriare notevolmente Nikki Bella.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
