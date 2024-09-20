F1 GP Singapore 2024, Zak Brown: “Cercheremo di favorire Norris, ma senza danneggiare Piastri” (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) “Sembra una lotta Ferrari-McLaren qui a Singapore, non tra Leclerc e Norris perché sarebbe un errore escludere Sainz e Piastri. Ma sarebbe un errore dare per finiti Red Bull e Mercedes”. Lo ha detto il CEO della McLaren, Zak Brown, a Sky Sport dopo il venerdì di prove libere del GP di Singapore: “Cercheremo di favorire e proteggere la gara di Norris ma senza danneggiare quella di Piastri”, ha ammesso. Sul titolo costruttori: “Siamo in lotta con altri due team, ci sentiamo bene ma ci sono sette gare e ci sono grossi sviluppi”. Infine, sulla vicenda dell’ala posteriore: “Le nostre ali? Se ci fossero davvero uno-due decimi di differenza, come dicono, non ci saremmo offerti di modificarla automaticamente”. F1 GP Singapore 2024, Zak Brown: “Cercheremo di favorire Norris, ma senza danneggiare Piastri” SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
