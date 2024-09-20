F1 GP Singapore 2024 Zak Brown | Cercheremo di favorire Norris ma senza danneggiare Piastri

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) “Sembra una lotta Ferrari-McLaren qui a, non tra Leclerc eperché sarebbe un errore escludere Sainz e. Ma sarebbe un errore dare per finiti Red Bull e Mercedes”. Lo ha detto il CEO della McLaren, Zak, a Sky Sport dopo il venerdì di prove libere del GP di: “die proteggere la gara dimaquella di”, ha ammesso. Sul titolo costruttori: “Siamo in lotta con altri due team, ci sentiamo bene ma ci sono sette gare e ci sono grossi sviluppi”. Infine, sulla vicenda dell’ala posteriore: “Le nostre ali? Se ci fossero davvero uno-due decimi di differenza, come dicono, non ci saremmo offerti di modificarla automaticamente”. F1 GP, Zak: “di, ma” SportFace.