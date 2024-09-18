Moon Crash - Impatto imminente la recensione | un disastroso disaster-movie

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Produzione Asylum e mockbuster difall,vede un pezzo di luna staccarsi dal satellite e dirigersi inesorabilmente verso il nostro pianeta. Su Cielo Tv e Amazon Prime Video. La Terra è ormai a corto di risorse naturali e così le aziende aerospaziali hanno deciso di avviare l'estrazione mineraria sulla Luna, ormai fondamentale per la sopravvivenza del nostro pianeta. Pur di intensificare la produzione, la Taurus Mining Corporation decide di aumentare le perforazioni laser ma questo finisce per provocare un immenso danno al satellite, al punto che un enorme pezzo si infrange e comincia a dirigersi inesorabilmente verso la superficie terrestre. In, l'umanità ha soltanto dodici ore di tempo per evitare la catastrofe. Steve Sawier, amministratore delegato della dell'omonimo compagnia aerospaziale, si sente direttamente