LIVE Manchester City-Inter 0-0 | inizia la partita all’Etihad!

Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-news

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024)è il match valido per la prima giornata della Champions League 2024-2025: segui l’eventocon la cronaca testuale a cura di-News.it. L’di Simone Inzaghi sfida ilallenato da Pep Guardiola. Il fischio d’inizio è previsto alle 21.00, si giocaStadium.0-0 – PREMI F5 O AGGIORNA L’APP PER RICARICARE 21.00 COMINCIA LA! 20.56stanno per entrare sul terreno di gioco. Ora la musichetta suggestiva della Champions League. 20.49 Manca sempre meno all’esordio dell’in Champions League. In ordine cronologico, è la quarta italiana a scendere in campo. Pochi minuti fa ha pareggiato il Bologna. 20.35 Inzaghi ha deciso di partire con la coppia Thuram-Taremi. Lautaro Martinez dalla panchina, così come Pavard, Mkhitaryan e Dumfries. 20.