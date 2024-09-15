WWE | Già praticamente sold out Survivor Series

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 15 settembre 2024)è in programma il prossimo 30 novembre in quel di Vancouver, Canada. Come ormai da qualche edizione a questa parte, avremo i due War Games Match, maschile e femminile. Al momento non è ancora stato ufficializzato alcun match, ma la sensazione è che la Bloodline sarà protagonista del War Games Match maschile. Sebbene manchino più di due mesi, l’evento è giàout. Le vendite perSecondo quanto riportato da WrestleTix, le vendite dei biglietti perstanno andando alla grande. Già venduti oltre 15 mila biglietti e ne restano disponibili 2.190. L’ultima volta che la WWE fu di scena alla Roger Arena di Vancouver (episodio di SmackDown dello scorso 5 gennaio) furono venduti 13.157 biglietti.