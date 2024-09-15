WWE: Già praticamente sold out Survivor Series (Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) Survivor Series è in programma il prossimo 30 novembre in quel di Vancouver, Canada. Come ormai da qualche edizione a questa parte, avremo i due War Games Match, maschile e femminile. Al momento non è ancora stato ufficializzato alcun match, ma la sensazione è che la Bloodline sarà protagonista del War Games Match maschile. Sebbene manchino più di due mesi, l’evento è già praticamente sold out. Le vendite per Survivor Series Secondo quanto riportato da WrestleTix, le vendite dei biglietti per Survivor Series stanno andando alla grande. Già venduti oltre 15 mila biglietti e ne restano disponibili 2.190. L’ultima volta che la WWE fu di scena alla Roger Arena di Vancouver (episodio di SmackDown dello scorso 5 gennaio) furono venduti 13.157 biglietti.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Rain washes out England-Australia T20I series finale - The third T20I between England and Australia at Old Trafford was abandoned due to persistent rain on Sunday. Scheduled for 2:30 pm local time, it was called off without a toss. The series ended in a 1 ... msn
- Wolvaardt impressed by ‘exciting’ uncapped Proteas spinner ahead of T20 World Cup - Laura Wolvaardt heaped praise on the uncapped 18-year-old leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu, who has been selected for both the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup squad and the upcoming three-match bilateral ... icc-cricket
- Rain Washes Out England-Australia T20I Series Decider - Persistent rain meant the third T20I between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday was abandoned without a ball being bowled. sports.ndtv
Video WWE GiàVideo WWE Già