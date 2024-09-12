NCCN Commits to Sharing Award-Winning Resources for People with Cancer in Spanish and Other Languages (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Translations are underway for the entire library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients to empower People with Cancer and caregivers worldwide to make informed treatment decisions that are best for them. PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading Cancer centers—and the NCCN Foundation® proudly announce plans to make every book in the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® available in Spanish; with select editions available in additional Languages as well. NCCN publishes the NCCN Guidelines for Patients library through funding from the NCCN Foundation. It now features more than 70 books with easy-to-understand information about prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care for nearly every type of Cancer.
