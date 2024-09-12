Helen Badger joins Critical IoT Connectivity leaders CSL Group as Marketing Director (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
CSL Group, the market leader in IoT Connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Badger as Marketing Director. Helen brings a wealth of experience in Marketing and technology from her tenure at IRIS Software Group, where she played a pivotal role in driving digital transformation and enhancing organisational growth. Helen's expertise in strategic Marketing, brand management, and digital transformation will be instrumental as CSL Group continues to innovate and expand its services, supporting Critical Connectivity solutions across multiple verticals. A strategic appointment at a pivotal time Ed Heale, CEO at CSL Group remarked, "Helen has the Marketing experience and wider communications skillset necessary to ensure we keep our customers and the wider market aware of our ever-growing capabilities.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
CSL Group, the market leader in IoT Connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Badger as Marketing Director. Helen brings a wealth of experience in Marketing and technology from her tenure at IRIS Software Group, where she played a pivotal role in driving digital transformation and enhancing organisational growth. Helen's expertise in strategic Marketing, brand management, and digital transformation will be instrumental as CSL Group continues to innovate and expand its services, supporting Critical Connectivity solutions across multiple verticals. A strategic appointment at a pivotal time Ed Heale, CEO at CSL Group remarked, "Helen has the Marketing experience and wider communications skillset necessary to ensure we keep our customers and the wider market aware of our ever-growing capabilities.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Koddi Appoints Veteran Commerce Media Leader Paul Dahill As New Head of EMEA Sales - Koddi, the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, today announced the appointment of retail media and tech veteran Paul Dahill as managing director of sales for EMEA. Koddi ... lelezard
- Helen Badger joins Critical IoT Connectivity leaders CSL Group as Marketing Director - LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Group, the market leader in IoT connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of helen Badger as marketing Director. helen brings a wealth ... adnkronos
- The Best New Movies on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Released in July and August 2024 - From Bill & Ted to Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid The post The Best New Movies on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Released in July and August 2024 appeared first on TheWrap. yahoo
Video Helen BadgerVideo Helen Badger