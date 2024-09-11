Project DualPlay | Acer presenta il laptop gaming con controller incluso

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Durante l’ultima edizione di IFA a Berlinohato un concept unico nel suo genere:. Si tratta di undache punta a rivoluzionare ilsu PC in mobilità per come lo abbiamo sempre conosciuto. La versatilità di due pad in un unico portatile Il design di(al momento in fase prototipo) è incentrato tutto attorno ala 360 gradi: che sia con mouse e tastiera o pad alla mano in single player o multiplayer, questopunta a soddisfare proprio tutti. Alla vista spicca infatti immediatamente l’ampio touchpad; niente di strano diranno i lettori, se non fosse che il touchpad risulta estraibile e si trasforma immediatamente in unwireless. Basta dunque sganciarlo dalla base magnetica premendo l’apposito pulsante sulla tastiera per iniziare a giocare.