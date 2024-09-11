CGTN | China boosts education system to become a leading country in education

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/Working as a primary school teacher in Taishitun Township in Beijing, Diao Rongchun has remained deeply committed toin mountainous areas. Adhering to the concept of "tolerance, gentleness, cultivation and," Diao employs a teaching method based on interaction, mutual appreciation and mutual promotion, paying close attention to the growth of every student. To that end, she has traveled throughout the township, visiting left-behind children and single-parent students in mountainous areas, formulating special study plans for them, and earning the trust and gratitude of their parents.