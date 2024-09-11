CGTN: China boosts education system to become a leading country in education (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Working as a primary school teacher in Taishitun Township in Beijing, Diao Rongchun has remained deeply committed to education in mountainous areas. Adhering to the concept of "tolerance, gentleness, cultivation and education," Diao employs a teaching method based on interaction, mutual appreciation and mutual promotion, paying close attention to the growth of every student. To that end, she has traveled throughout the township, visiting left-behind children and single-parent students in mountainous areas, formulating special study plans for them, and earning the trust and gratitude of their parents.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: China boosts education system to become a leading country in education - Working as a primary school teacher in Taishitun Township in Beijing, Diao Rongchun has remained deeply committed to education in mountainous areas.
