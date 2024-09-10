Non è vero che questa ballerina trans è stata accettata alla «Royal Academy of Ballet» (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Il 6 settembre 2024 è stato condiviso un post su X in cui viene affermato che la «prestigiosa Royal Academy of Ballet di Londra» avrebbe accettato tra i suoi allievi e allieve una persona trans di 40 anni. Nel post sono presenti anche due filmati di uno stesso Balletto di danza svolto da due diverse persone. L’esibizione di sinistra, svolta da una ragazza, sarebbe il Balletto eseguito in maniera corretta. L’esibizione di destra, eseguita in maniera più impacciata, mostrerebbe la persona trans che la scuola di danza londinese avrebbe ammesso. Il contenuto è fuorviante e diffonde una notizia falsa. I due filmati mostrano l’esercitazione per l’esame di livello intermedio base alla Royal Academy of Dance (RAD), un’accademia di danza con sede a Londra specializzata nell’educazione e nella formazione, con particolare attenzione al Balletto classico.Leggi tutta la notizia su facta.newsNotizie su altre fonti
