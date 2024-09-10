Non è vero che questa ballerina trans è stata accettata alla Royal Academy of Ballet

Leggi tutta la notizia su facta.news

(Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Il 6 settembre 2024 è stato condiviso un post su X in cui viene affermato che la «prestigiosaofdi Londra» avrebbe accettato tra i suoi allievi e allieve una personadi 40 anni. Nel post sono presenti anche due filmati di uno stessoto di danza svolto da due diverse persone. L’esibizione di sinistra, svolta da una ragazza, sarebbe ilto eseguito in maniera corretta. L’esibizione di destra, eseguita in maniera più impacciata, mostrerebbe la personache la scuola di danza londinese avrebbe ammesso. Il contenuto è fuorviante e diffonde una notizia falsa. I due filmati mostrano l’esercitazione per l’esame di livello intermedio baseof Dance (RAD), un’accademia di danza con sede a Londra specializzata nell’educazione e nella formazione, con particolare attenzione alto classico.