Manchester City-Inter Guardiola trema | il top esce in barella

(Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Tegola perin vista di, il top dei Citizensin. Le soste per le nazionali sono molto spesso un incubo per i club che devono lasciar partire i propri tesserati per gli impegni con le rispettive nazioni, ma che – spesso e volentieri – tornano da infortunati. Emblematico il caso Bennacer degli scorsi giorni, che nelle scorse ore è tornato a Milano per svolgere ulteriori approfondimenti ma lo stop – legato a uno strappo al polpaccio accusato in allenamento con l’Algeria – potrebbe essere di tre mesi. Nella serata di ieri, invece, a fermarsi è stato Martin Odegaard con la sua Norvegia durante il match contro l’Austria. Il fantasista dell’Arsenal ha accusato un problema alla caviglia che desta molta preoccupazione a Mikel Arteta in attesa degli esami strumentali.