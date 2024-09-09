Creative Arts Emmy 2024 | Sh?gun domina ecco i vincitori

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Nella giornata di domenica si è conclusa l’edizionedei, l’evento che anticipa i più noti “Primetime“. Come sempre divisi in due serate, la prima dedicata perlopiù a variety e reality, ihanno assegnato in totale 99 premi televisivi, con la serie tv “Shogun” che ha fatto la parte del leone con ben 14 premi vinti sui 49 della seconda serata. Anche “The Bear” si è comportato benissimo facendo incetta di premi nelle categorie “Commedia”. Altri premi sono andati a “Ripley“, “The Morning Show“, “Baby Reindeer“, “Only Murders in the Building“, “The Crown” e “Mr. & Mrs. Smith“.