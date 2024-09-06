I COSMIC ROOM 99 tornano con E CORP

Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodaily

(Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024)99 è la band che sta per rilasciare il suo album di debutto l’11 ottobre, anticipato dal nuovo brano ‘E’. Ritorno dei99 CON ELa band psichedelica italiana99 pubblicherà il suo album di debutto l’11 ottobre tramite “ister 9 Recordings (UK)/Little Cloud Records (US)/Shyrec (ITA). Dopo il primo singolo ‘Plastic Venus’, oggi condividono il nuovo brano ‘E’. Spiegano: “Intrappolata in un ciclo implacabile in cui la classe operaia viene mantenuta al suo posto senza alcuna ricompensa o riconoscimento, servendo solo a elevare coloro la cui unica ambizione è preservare il proprio status. Tutto questo è controllato dalla minaccia di negare i diritti fondamentali necessità, che stanno diventando sempre più fuori portata. Questa è E. Questa è Evil