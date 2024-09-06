I COSMIC ROOM 99 tornano con E CORP (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) COSMIC ROOM 99 è la band che sta per rilasciare il suo album di debutto l’11 ottobre, anticipato dal nuovo brano ‘E CORP’. Ritorno dei COSMIC ROOM 99 CON E CORP La band psichedelica italiana COSMIC ROOM 99 pubblicherà il suo album di debutto l’11 ottobre tramite “ister 9 Recordings (UK)/Little Cloud Records (US)/Shyrec (ITA). Dopo il primo singolo ‘Plastic Venus’, oggi condividono il nuovo brano ‘E CORP’. Spiegano: “Intrappolata in un ciclo implacabile in cui la classe operaia viene mantenuta al suo posto senza alcuna ricompensa o riconoscimento, servendo solo a elevare coloro la cui unica ambizione è preservare il proprio status. Tutto questo è controllato dalla minaccia di negare i diritti fondamentali necessità, che stanno diventando sempre più fuori portata. Questa è E CORP. Questa è Evil CORP.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
COSMIC ROOM 99 è l'album d'esordio omonimo in uscita l'11 ottobre - Il mastering finale è stato eseguito da Collin Jordan al The Boiler Room di Chicago, negli Stati Uniti, aggiungendo il tocco finale alla loro musica. E ancora le armonie di "Pet Sounds" dei Beach Boys, il feedback tagliente di The Jesus e Mary Chain, l'onda austera dei Joy Division, e i mondi profondi e abissali del Bauhaus, tutti legati da un'attitudine punk.
