Unical Aviation Acquires ecube Solutions - Global Experts in Aircraft Storage Disassembly and Transition Services

Unical Aviation, Inc. (Unical), a leader in the commercial aerospace Used Serviceable Material market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ecube Solutions, a Global expert in Aircraft Storage, Disassembly, and Transition Services, with bases in the UK, Spain and USA. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Unical's ongoing expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive Aviation Solutions worldwide. As an independent unit within the Unical Group, ecube will retain its identity and autonomy, continuing to operate under its established name, with a dedicated focus on remaining the leading Disassembly service provider in the sector, optimizing the value of each Aircraft for every client.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Unical Expands European Sales & Support with New Office in Surrey, United Kingdom - PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - Unical Aviation, Inc. (Unical), a leader in the commercial aerospace Used Serviceable Material market, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Surrey, United Kingdom. This expansion ... adnkronos
