Raytron Boosts Global Infrared Imaging Technology Across 15 Years' Innovation

In recent Years, integrating smaller, more advanced components into various applications has become increasingly vital in IR Technology. Raytron Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2009, has been at the forefront of this evolution, consistently pushing the boundaries of Innovation in the Infrared domain. From its beginnings 15 Years ago with a few dozen employees, Raytron has grown into a thriving enterprise with over 2,000 employees, more than half dedicated to research and development. This growth reflects Raytron's unwavering commitment to technological advancement. Raytron has made significant breakthroughs. In 2021, the company launched the 8?m 1920×1080 vanadium oxide uncooled Infrared focal plane detector, a major advancement in Global Infrared Imaging Technology.
